Short Interest in WillScot Corp (NASDAQ:WSC) Expands By 6.3%

WillScot Corp (NASDAQ:WSC) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400,000 shares, an increase of 6.3% from the March 31st total of 6,020,000 shares. Currently, 11.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,005,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.4 days.

WillScot stock opened at $11.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.76. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -116.49, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 2.17. WillScot has a fifty-two week low of $7.45 and a fifty-two week high of $19.79.

WillScot (NASDAQ:WSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $278.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.09 million. WillScot had a positive return on equity of 3.63% and a negative net margin of 1.04%. As a group, analysts predict that WillScot will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WSC. Zazove Associates LLC acquired a new position in WillScot in the 1st quarter worth about $934,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WillScot during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of WillScot by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 193,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,569,000 after acquiring an additional 3,089 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of WillScot by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 743,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,753,000 after acquiring an additional 98,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of WillScot by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 50.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WSC shares. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on WillScot from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine raised WillScot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on WillScot from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.25.

About WillScot

Willscot Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of modular space and portable storage markets. Its services include furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate. The company was founded by Albert Vaughn Williams in 1944 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

