ShowHand Reaches 1-Day Volume of $7,416.00 (HAND)

ShowHand (CURRENCY:HAND) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 1st. One ShowHand token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, HitBTC, Mercatox and YoBit. Over the last week, ShowHand has traded down 12.8% against the U.S. dollar. ShowHand has a total market capitalization of $12,007.35 and $7,416.00 worth of ShowHand was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002470 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011361 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $215.09 or 0.02415440 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.59 or 0.00197557 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00062918 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000821 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00042664 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000180 BTC.

ShowHand Token Profile

ShowHand’s total supply is 403,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,912,434,418 tokens. The official website for ShowHand is www.showhand.io. ShowHand’s official Twitter account is @showhandio.

Buying and Selling ShowHand

ShowHand can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, YoBit, Hotbit, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShowHand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ShowHand should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ShowHand using one of the exchanges listed above.

