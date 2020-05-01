Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) Receiving Extremely Negative Press Coverage, Report Shows

Media coverage about Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) has trended extremely negative this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research group ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Shutterstock earned a news impact score of -5.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news stories about the business services provider an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Shutterstock’s analysis:

Get Shutterstock alerts:

NYSE:SSTK traded down $1.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.38. The stock had a trading volume of 242,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,868. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 77.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.24. Shutterstock has a 12 month low of $28.76 and a 12 month high of $45.98.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 2.61%. The firm had revenue of $161.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Shutterstock will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. Shutterstock’s payout ratio is 91.89%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Shutterstock from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 11th.

Shutterstock Company Profile

Shutterstock, Inc provides digital content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers digital imagery services that include licensed photographs, vectors, illustrations, and video clips, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and video content; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects that are used to complement digital imagery.

Further Reading: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for Shutterstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shutterstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.