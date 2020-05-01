Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 30.78% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SLAB. Summit Insights lowered Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays lowered their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine raised Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Silicon Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Silicon Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.13.

Get Silicon Laboratories alerts:

NASDAQ SLAB traded down $5.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $91.76. The company had a trading volume of 303,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,593. Silicon Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $65.09 and a fifty-two week high of $122.90. The company has a quick ratio of 6.32, a current ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.21. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 262.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.24.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 1.86%. The firm had revenue of $214.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.21 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Silicon Laboratories will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Nina Richardson sold 775 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.56, for a total transaction of $67,084.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $449,852.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Matthew Johnson sold 1,925 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.99, for a total value of $184,780.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,483 shares in the company, valued at $2,830,073.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLAB. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $50,969,000. Robecosam AG boosted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 139.9% during the 1st quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 535,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,486,000 after acquiring an additional 312,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 296.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 212,898 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,692,000 after acquiring an additional 159,200 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 941,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,250,000 after acquiring an additional 141,363 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 879,976 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $102,060,000 after acquiring an additional 95,417 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal, 32-bit wireless, and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers; wireless connectivity devices, such as multiprotocol wireless Gecko system-on-chip devices; real-time operating systems; sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.

See Also: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.