Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Earns Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target suggests a potential upside of 24.75% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Silvergate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.70.

Shares of NYSE SI traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.23. 55,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,906. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $294.19 million and a P/E ratio of 13.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.80. Silvergate Capital has a 1-year low of $7.60 and a 1-year high of $16.95.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $20.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Silvergate Capital will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Silvergate Capital news, EVP John M. Bonino purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.14 per share, for a total transaction of $91,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 8,449 shares in the company, valued at $77,223.86. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital during the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Silvergate Capital during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Silvergate Capital during the fourth quarter worth $246,000. Finally, SoftVest Advisors LLC bought a new position in Silvergate Capital during the fourth quarter worth $330,000. Institutional investors own 32.43% of the company’s stock.

About Silvergate Capital

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. It offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

