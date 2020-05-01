Single Collateral DAI Price Hits $1.00 (SAI)

Single Collateral DAI (CURRENCY:SAI) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. During the last week, Single Collateral DAI has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. Single Collateral DAI has a market cap of $10.24 million and $55,208.00 worth of Single Collateral DAI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Single Collateral DAI token can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00011349 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000653 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00048299 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $351.12 or 0.03987731 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00061625 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00036023 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004496 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011422 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00009781 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011441 BTC.

Single Collateral DAI Token Profile

Single Collateral DAI is a token. It was first traded on December 18th, 2017. Single Collateral DAI ‘s total supply is 10,244,879 tokens. Single Collateral DAI ‘s official website is www.makerdao.com. Single Collateral DAI ‘s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO. The official message board for Single Collateral DAI is medium.com/@MakerDAO.

Single Collateral DAI Token Trading

Single Collateral DAI can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Single Collateral DAI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Single Collateral DAI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Single Collateral DAI using one of the exchanges listed above.

