Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Price Target Raised to $25.00

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $23.00 to $25.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target points to a potential upside of 24.94% from the company’s previous close.

SIX has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.15.

Get Six Flags Entertainment alerts:

SIX stock traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.01. The stock had a trading volume of 7,381,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,792,615. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.28. Six Flags Entertainment has a 1-year low of $8.75 and a 1-year high of $59.52.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by $0.11. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 26.50% and a net margin of 12.04%. The company had revenue of $102.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.82) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Six Flags Entertainment will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, Director Arik W. Ruchim purchased 500,000 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.14 per share, for a total transaction of $12,570,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arik W. Ruchim purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,162,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 1,494,016 shares of company stock valued at $41,264,882. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 11,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 38,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 5,734 shares in the last quarter. Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 53.8% during the first quarter. Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd. now owns 420,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,267,000 after purchasing an additional 147,000 shares during the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $337,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 18.5% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

About Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and water parks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 25 parks, including 22 parks in the United States; 2 parks in Mexico; and 1 park in Montreal, Canada.

Read More: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Six Flags Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Six Flags Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.