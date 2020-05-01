Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) Short Interest Up 7.1% in April

Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200,000 shares, a growth of 7.1% from the March 31st total of 3,920,000 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,810,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Argus upgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. BidaskClub raised Skyworks Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Charter Equity raised Skyworks Solutions from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.50.

In other news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $202,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,024 shares in the company, valued at $1,113,424. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,353,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,110,017 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $255,060,000 after purchasing an additional 595,282 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 607,282.8% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 528,423 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $63,876,000 after acquiring an additional 528,336 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 60.1% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,122,629 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $100,341,000 after acquiring an additional 421,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $47,341,000. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $103.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.75 billion, a PE ratio of 21.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.21. Skyworks Solutions has a 12-month low of $66.29 and a 12-month high of $128.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.70. The company has a current ratio of 7.04, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

