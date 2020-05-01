smARTOFGIVING 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $971.00 (AOG)

smARTOFGIVING (CURRENCY:AOG) traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 1st. One smARTOFGIVING token can currently be purchased for about $0.0035 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24 and BiteBTC. During the last week, smARTOFGIVING has traded up 188.6% against the US dollar. smARTOFGIVING has a total market capitalization of $263,994.06 and approximately $971.00 worth of smARTOFGIVING was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002473 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011388 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $214.36 or 0.02414403 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.56 or 0.00197824 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00062966 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000820 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00042699 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000181 BTC.

About smARTOFGIVING

smARTOFGIVING’s total supply is 2,003,544,262 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,438,778 tokens. smARTOFGIVING’s official Twitter account is @AogCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. smARTOFGIVING’s official website is www.smartofgiving.com.

Buying and Selling smARTOFGIVING

smARTOFGIVING can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and BiteBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as smARTOFGIVING directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade smARTOFGIVING should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase smARTOFGIVING using one of the exchanges listed above.

