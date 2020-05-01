SnowGem (XSG) Trading Up 16.8% Over Last 7 Days

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. One SnowGem coin can currently be purchased for $0.0173 or 0.00000195 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox, STEX and Graviex. SnowGem has a total market cap of $422,830.28 and $86,671.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SnowGem has traded up 16.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

FABRK (FAB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003791 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00005214 BTC.

ZelCash (ZEL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Grimm (XGM) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SnowGem Profile

SnowGem (CRYPTO:XSG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 22nd, 2017. SnowGem’s total supply is 24,513,140 coins and its circulating supply is 24,436,048 coins. The official website for SnowGem is snowgem.org. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SnowGem

SnowGem can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, STEX and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SnowGem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SnowGem using one of the exchanges listed above.

