Social Send Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $97.00 (SEND)

Social Send (CURRENCY:SEND) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. One Social Send coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. Social Send has a market cap of $144,257.20 and $97.00 worth of Social Send was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Social Send has traded down 0.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00017430 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003593 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000873 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002250 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 23.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Social Send

Social Send (CRYPTO:SEND) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2017. Social Send’s total supply is 54,317,039 coins. The official website for Social Send is socialsend.io. The Reddit community for Social Send is /r/SocialSend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Social Send’s official Twitter account is @SocialSendCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Social Send Coin Trading

Social Send can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Social Send directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Social Send should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Social Send using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

