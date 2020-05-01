Sonim Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SONM) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Sonim Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SONM) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.10.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SONM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sonim Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of Sonim Technologies from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sonim Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, National Securities lowered shares of Sonim Technologies to a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sonim Technologies by 79.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 74,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 32,672 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in Sonim Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $286,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Sonim Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $166,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Sonim Technologies by 547.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 15,877 shares during the period. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC bought a new position in Sonim Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,068,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SONM opened at $0.98 on Friday. Sonim Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $18.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $18.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67.

Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.15). Sonim Technologies had a negative return on equity of 96.23% and a negative net margin of 23.56%. The business had revenue of $17.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Sonim Technologies will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Sonim Technologies Company Profile

Sonim Technologies, Inc provides ruggedized mobile phones and accessories for task workers. It offers ruggedized mobile phones, such as Sonim XP8, Sonim XP5s, and Sonim XP3 based on the Android platform that are capable of attaching to public and private wireless networks; industrial-grade accessories, including remote speaker microphones, multi-bay charging accessories, and in-vehicle hands-free voice communications solutions; and cloud-based software and application services.

