Spark Networks (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) Given New $7.50 Price Target at B. Riley

Spark Networks (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at B. Riley from $11.00 to $7.50 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 138.10% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Spark Networks in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spark Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st.

LOV traded down $0.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.15. 115,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,062. Spark Networks has a 12-month low of $1.80 and a 12-month high of $14.34.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Spark Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Spark Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Highland Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in Spark Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Spark Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP increased its stake in Spark Networks by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 52,029 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 7,658 shares in the last quarter.

Spark Networks Company Profile

Spark Networks SE operates online dating sites and mobile applications. It focuses on catering professionals and highly educated singles with serious relationship intentions in North America and other international markets. The company operates its dating platforms under the EliteSingles, SilverSingles, JDate, Christian Mingle, eDarling, JSwipe, and Attractive World brands.

