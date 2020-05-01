Spark Networks (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity

Spark Networks (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $19.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley reduced their target price on Spark Networks from $17.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spark Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st.

NYSEAMERICAN:LOV traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.15. 115,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,062. Spark Networks has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $14.34.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Highland Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Spark Networks in the first quarter worth $77,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Spark Networks during the fourth quarter valued at about $436,000. Engine Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Spark Networks by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 604,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,739,000 after buying an additional 116,876 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in Spark Networks by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 52,029 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 7,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC raised its holdings in Spark Networks by 386.8% during the fourth quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 2,479,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,568,000 after buying an additional 1,970,212 shares in the last quarter.

Spark Networks Company Profile

Spark Networks SE operates online dating sites and mobile applications. It focuses on catering professionals and highly educated singles with serious relationship intentions in North America and other international markets. The company operates its dating platforms under the EliteSingles, SilverSingles, JDate, Christian Mingle, eDarling, JSwipe, and Attractive World brands.

