SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) is D.B. Root & Company LLC’s 8th Largest Position

D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 21.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,712 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares comprises about 2.0% of D.B. Root & Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000.

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $158.80 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $119.54 and a 52-week high of $164.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.42.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

