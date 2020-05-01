SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Purchased by Advisory Alpha LLC

Advisory Alpha LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 25.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,519,497 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 304,833 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for approximately 10.5% of Advisory Alpha LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Advisory Alpha LLC owned about 0.64% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $37,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 356.5% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after acquiring an additional 59,909 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 151.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 155,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,727,000 after acquiring an additional 93,777 shares in the last quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Northwest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 155.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 17,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 124,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,987,000 after acquiring an additional 21,248 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPDW opened at $26.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.96. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $20.27 and a 1-year high of $31.78.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

