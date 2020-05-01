SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Bought by Advisory Alpha LLC

Advisory Alpha LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 61.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 907,924 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 347,214 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 7.6% of Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Advisory Alpha LLC owned about 0.83% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $26,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Rock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 77.8% in the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $30.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.56. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $25.10 and a 52 week high of $38.67.

