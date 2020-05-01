SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) is Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s Largest Position

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 486.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,688,022 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,229,636 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 11.9% of Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC owned 1.96% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $81,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nikulski Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 42,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC now owns 418,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,655,000 after acquiring an additional 13,018 shares during the period. American Investment Services Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 26,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 7,124 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,672,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,606,000 after acquiring an additional 322,467 shares during the period. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 181,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,496,000 after acquiring an additional 43,070 shares during the period.

SPLG stock traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.21. The stock had a trading volume of 3,567,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,762,032. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $25.62 and a 12-month high of $39.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.68.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

