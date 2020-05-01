Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 8,067.78 ($106.13).

SPX has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Spirax-Sarco Engineering to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from GBX 8,710 ($114.58) to GBX 7,310 ($96.16) in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 8,900 ($117.07) price objective (down previously from GBX 9,200 ($121.02)) on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Berenberg Bank cut Spirax-Sarco Engineering to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from GBX 9,680 ($127.33) to GBX 8,900 ($117.07) in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Monday, March 23rd.

LON SPX traded down GBX 182 ($2.39) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 8,546 ($112.42). 95,493 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 143,754. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a 52 week low of GBX 7,220 ($94.98) and a 52 week high of GBX 9,535 ($125.43). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 8,363 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 8,615.75. The company has a market cap of $6.43 billion and a PE ratio of 37.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.83, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 78 ($1.03) per share. This represents a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. This is an increase from Spirax-Sarco Engineering’s previous dividend of $32.00. Spirax-Sarco Engineering’s payout ratio is presently 0.49%.

In related news, insider Jamie Pike bought 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 7,690 ($101.16) per share, with a total value of £99,970 ($131,504.87).

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Company Profile

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and process fluid paths and pumping systems. It offers condensate management products, such as steam traps, condensate return pumps, and isolation valves; controls, including automatic control valves, pressure regulators, and temperature controls; and thermal energy management products comprising metering products, boiler house products, heat transfer packages, and energy services.

