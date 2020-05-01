Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $185.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $175.00. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective points to a potential upside of 27.73% from the company’s previous close.

SPOT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Spotify from $172.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Spotify in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Spotify from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Spotify from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Nomura Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Spotify in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Spotify presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.33.

Shares of NYSE:SPOT traded down $6.73 during trading on Thursday, reaching $144.84. The company had a trading volume of 2,047,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,556,782. The company has a fifty day moving average of $130.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.05 and a beta of 1.40. Spotify has a 12 month low of $109.18 and a 12 month high of $163.94.

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Spotify had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a negative return on equity of 1.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.79) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Spotify will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPOT. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Spotify by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 21,720,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,248,226,000 after buying an additional 2,589,054 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Spotify during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,661,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Spotify by 116.2% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,333,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,424,000 after purchasing an additional 716,705 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Spotify by 11.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,299,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,651,000 after purchasing an additional 349,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD purchased a new position in Spotify during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,446,000. 53.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides music streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers commercial-free music services to subscribers comprising unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog.

