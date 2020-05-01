SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Given Hold Rating at Oppenheimer

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer in a note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SPSC. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Friday, February 14th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on SPS Commerce from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on SPS Commerce in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. First Analysis boosted their price target on SPS Commerce from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.13.

Shares of SPSC traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.33. 476,827 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,346. SPS Commerce has a twelve month low of $31.28 and a twelve month high of $62.26. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.10, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.95.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The software maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $74.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that SPS Commerce will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SPS Commerce news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 4,178 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.80, for a total value of $228,954.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Philip Soran sold 8,020 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.91, for a total value of $488,498.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,369,865.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 92,167 shares of company stock valued at $5,514,449. 7.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPSC. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in SPS Commerce by 121.2% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 25,545 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 13,999 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 100.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,060,311 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,909,000 after purchasing an additional 531,348 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 62.9% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 357,631 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,870,000 after purchasing an additional 138,124 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 3,560.0% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 732 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 341,670 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,935,000 after purchasing an additional 113,151 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

