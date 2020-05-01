SRCOIN Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (SRCOIN)

SRCOIN (CURRENCY:SRCOIN) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. In the last week, SRCOIN has traded up 12.8% against the dollar. SRCOIN has a total market capitalization of $80,657.94 and approximately $58.00 worth of SRCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SRCOIN token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene and Hotbit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SRCOIN alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002465 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011353 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $214.28 or 0.02412360 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.61 or 0.00198270 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00062590 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000817 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00042740 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000179 BTC.

SRCOIN Profile

SRCOIN launched on December 26th, 2017. SRCOIN’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,052,048,084 tokens. SRCOIN’s official Twitter account is @SRCoin_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here. SRCOIN’s official message board is medium.com/@SRCOIN. SRCOIN’s official website is www.srcoin.info.

Buying and Selling SRCOIN

SRCOIN can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SRCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SRCOIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SRCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SRCOIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SRCOIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.