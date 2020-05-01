Stakinglab Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $138.00 (LABX)

Stakinglab (CURRENCY:LABX) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 1st. In the last week, Stakinglab has traded up 10.5% against the U.S. dollar. Stakinglab has a total market cap of $10,165.90 and approximately $138.00 worth of Stakinglab was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stakinglab coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0251 or 0.00000283 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Stakinglab

Stakinglab (LABX) is a coin. Stakinglab’s total supply is 3,156,198 coins and its circulating supply is 405,158 coins. Stakinglab’s official Twitter account is @Staking_LAB. The Reddit community for Stakinglab is /r/Stakinglab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Stakinglab is labcoin.io.

Stakinglab Coin Trading

Stakinglab can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakinglab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stakinglab should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stakinglab using one of the exchanges listed above.

