Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Purchased by Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC

Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 9,345.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,301 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,139 shares during the period. Starbucks accounts for 1.2% of Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SBUX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $1,092,239,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 32,036,678 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,816,665,000 after acquiring an additional 3,553,788 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 36,849.9% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,261,937 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $214,440,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253,109 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 72.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,708,586 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $238,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138,950 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 146.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 963,393 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $84,702,000 after acquiring an additional 572,702 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

SBUX stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $76.72. 15,174,681 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,842,250. The company has a market capitalization of $92.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.30, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.72. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.02 and a fifty-two week high of $99.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.79.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 54.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.95%.

Several research firms have recently commented on SBUX. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $97.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.42.

In related news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total value of $267,833.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,728 shares in the company, valued at $1,431,636.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total transaction of $140,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.