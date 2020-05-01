Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Short Interest Up 6.8% in April

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,120,000 shares, a growth of 6.8% from the March 31st total of 17,900,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $76.72 on Friday. Starbucks has a 52 week low of $50.02 and a 52 week high of $99.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.72.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 54.02%. The company had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Starbucks will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.95%.

In related news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total value of $140,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total transaction of $267,833.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,728 shares in the company, valued at $1,431,636.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in Starbucks by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 32,036,678 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,816,665,000 after acquiring an additional 3,553,788 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,603,871 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,633,457,000 after acquiring an additional 161,755 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,406,630 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,442,471,000 after acquiring an additional 144,675 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $1,092,239,000. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,582,198 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $666,627,000 after acquiring an additional 272,323 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SBUX shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.42.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Read More: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.