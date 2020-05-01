Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Getting Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, InfoTrie Reports

News articles about Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) have been trending somewhat positive on Friday, InfoTrie reports. InfoTrie ranks the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Starbucks earned a daily sentiment score of 0.55 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media stories about the coffee company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Starbucks’ score:

Get Starbucks alerts:

NASDAQ SBUX traded down $3.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $73.41. 6,339,732 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,740,276. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.79. Starbucks has a fifty-two week low of $50.02 and a fifty-two week high of $99.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 54.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.95%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SBUX shares. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.42.

In other news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total value of $267,833.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,431,636.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total value of $140,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.