State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) Shares Sold by Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC

Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 23.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $4,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,143,323 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $485,067,000 after purchasing an additional 484,788 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of State Street in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $389,406,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,653,796 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $289,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488,896 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,319,288 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $262,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD acquired a new stake in shares of State Street in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,390,000. 92.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut State Street from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised State Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $68.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group increased their price target on State Street from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on State Street from $68.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on State Street from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.19.

In related news, EVP Andrew P. Kuritzkes sold 6,942 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total value of $539,601.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,112 shares in the company, valued at $2,962,445.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STT traded down $4.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.92. 94,824 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,376,180. State Street Corp has a 52-week low of $42.10 and a 52-week high of $85.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.36. The firm has a market cap of $21.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.59.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.27. State Street had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 19.13%. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that State Street Corp will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.71%.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

