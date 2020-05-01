Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Buys 16,275 Shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 18.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 106,489 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,275 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $10,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in United Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of United Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 81.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of United Technologies stock traded down $3.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.81. The company had a trading volume of 12,454,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,298,222. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.65. United Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.02 and a fifty-two week high of $158.44. The firm has a market cap of $54.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.10. United Technologies had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The firm had revenue of $19.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United Technologies Co. will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on UTX. UBS Group lifted their target price on United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (down from $169.00) on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $186.00 price objective for the company. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.07.

United Technologies Company Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

