Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Grows Position in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $7,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 29,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,857,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Air Products & Chemicals in the third quarter worth about $70,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 27.4% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 7,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. 83.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of APD traded down $3.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $222.25. The company had a trading volume of 827,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,443,523. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.84. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.43 and a 1 year high of $257.01.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 21.66% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on APD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. HSBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $256.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $247.33.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

