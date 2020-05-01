Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 261.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,352 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,066 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $9,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Netflix by 296.0% during the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 99 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 54,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.69, for a total value of $23,851,136.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,369 shares in the company, valued at $23,851,136.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 1,894 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.75, for a total value of $704,094.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 201,573 shares of company stock valued at $79,488,428 over the last ninety days. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $4.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $415.27. 8,284,742 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,563,663. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $375.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $338.83. The company has a market cap of $182.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.06, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.03. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $252.28 and a 52-week high of $449.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 10.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NFLX shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $370.00 price target (up previously from $275.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Netflix from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Nomura boosted their target price on Netflix from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $490.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $427.89.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

