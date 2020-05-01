Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 16,698 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,760 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,698 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.2% of Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $31,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 78.7% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Independence Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $7.28 on Friday, reaching $259.82. 4,784,836 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,174,184. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $243.28 and its 200-day moving average is $278.93. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $200.55 and a one year high of $311.59.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

