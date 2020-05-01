Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Raises Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 372,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 34,383 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF worth $20,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Covenant Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. First Personal Financial Services boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 264.4% in the 4th quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Tatro Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $2.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.35. The company had a trading volume of 6,400,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,906,230. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $47.52 and a 12-month high of $85.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.08.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

