Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 3,298 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 202,508 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 3,298 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $6,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CMCSA. Twin Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Comcast by 3.9% in the first quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 249,753 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $8,587,000 after purchasing an additional 9,290 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank increased its holdings in Comcast by 0.7% in the first quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 63,376 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 1.8% in the first quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 92,272 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Comcast by 8.1% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 594,477 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $20,438,000 after acquiring an additional 44,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors boosted its position in Comcast by 7.9% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 7,760 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. 83.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CMCSA shares. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Comcast has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.24.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.98. The stock had a trading volume of 19,929,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,332,084. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.44 and a 200-day moving average of $42.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $177.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $31.70 and a 12-month high of $47.74.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The cable giant reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $26.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.71 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 18.25%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Comcast news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,038 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total value of $37,938.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,569.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 919 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $34,490.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,604.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 204,739 shares of company stock valued at $7,585,502 over the last ninety days. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

