Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 36,878 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lowered its position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 31.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,874 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 36,878 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 0.7% of Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $19,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Country Trust Bank boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 556.3% during the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 105 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,060,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,622,776. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.04, for a total transaction of $3,060,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,537,331.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,589,300. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:UNH traded up $4.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $292.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,631,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,677,170. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $257.51 and a 200-day moving average of $272.25. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 52-week low of $187.72 and a 52-week high of $306.71.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $64.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.25 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 5.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $289.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.77.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

