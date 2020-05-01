Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Price Target to $18.00

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $15.00 to $18.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.08% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Avantor from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Avantor from $22.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Avantor from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Avantor in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Avantor in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.94.

Avantor stock remained flat at $$16.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,062,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,183,746. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.85. The firm has a market cap of $9.34 billion and a P/E ratio of -20.25. Avantor has a one year low of $6.66 and a one year high of $19.58.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Avantor will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Devashish Ohri sold 20,000 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.54, for a total transaction of $350,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,107,088.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVTR. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantor during the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Avantor by 3,328.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 5,192 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Avantor in the first quarter valued at about $108,000. First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Avantor in the first quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Avantor by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 10,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. 80.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates in more than 30 countries and deliver an extensive portfolio of products and services.

