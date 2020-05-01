Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Price Target to $6.00

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $3.50 to $6.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential downside of 3.69% from the stock’s previous close.

CLS has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine upgraded Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Celestica from $7.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Celestica in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Celestica from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

Celestica stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.23. 701,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 674,924. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.83. Celestica has a 12-month low of $2.63 and a 12-month high of $9.29. The firm has a market cap of $791.08 million, a PE ratio of -36.64 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. Celestica had a positive return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 0.40%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Celestica’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Celestica will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Celestica during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celestica during the 4th quarter worth about $110,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celestica during the 4th quarter worth about $113,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Celestica during the 4th quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celestica during the 4th quarter worth about $128,000. 67.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celestica Inc provides design, manufacturing, hardware platform, and supply chain solutions in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing, assembly and test, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

