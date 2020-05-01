Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Price Target to $72.00

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 40.16% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on TPX. ValuEngine upgraded Tempur Sealy International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Loop Capital upgraded Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $113.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $110.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.55.

TPX stock traded down $2.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.37. The stock had a trading volume of 43,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,266,062. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.04. Tempur Sealy International has a 12-month low of $22.00 and a 12-month high of $100.39.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.61. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 70.68% and a net margin of 6.10%. The business had revenue of $822.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Tempur Sealy International news, Director Arik W. Ruchim sold 1,098,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.55, for a total value of $101,697,086.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Montgomery sold 9,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.06, for a total transaction of $922,553.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 251,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,160,487.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,108,212 shares of company stock worth $102,626,162 over the last 90 days. 3.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 143.9% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 9,552 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 1.4% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 80,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 55.5% in the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 24.3% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 38,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 7,545 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 678.2% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 47,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after buying an additional 40,983 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

