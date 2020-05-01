Stifel Nicolaus Cuts ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Price Target to $43.00

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) had its target price cut by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $56.00 to $43.00 in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 53.90% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $78.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.90.

Shares of OKE traded down $1.99 on Thursday, hitting $27.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,874,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,737,252. The company has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.48. ONEOK has a fifty-two week low of $12.16 and a fifty-two week high of $78.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.77.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. ONEOK had a return on equity of 20.52% and a net margin of 8.40%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that ONEOK will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Brian L. Derksen bought 8,700 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.70 per share, with a total value of $197,490.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,800 shares in the company, valued at $313,260. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John William Gibson bought 12,700 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.11 per share, with a total value of $496,697.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 932,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,455,956.29. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 156,887 shares of company stock valued at $3,513,025 in the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its stake in ONEOK by 113.1% in the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 74.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

