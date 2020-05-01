Stifel Nicolaus Lowers MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Price Target to $20.00

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) had its price objective cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $38.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 27.80% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on MGM Resorts International from $34.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday. Argus lowered MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on MGM Resorts International from $34.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

NYSE:MGM traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 366,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,464,546. MGM Resorts International has a fifty-two week low of $5.90 and a fifty-two week high of $34.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.04 and its 200-day moving average is $26.29.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.16). MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 3.50%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

In other MGM Resorts International news, insider Atif Rafiq acquired 9,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.35 per share, with a total value of $150,614.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 18,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,095.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James Murren sold 303,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total value of $9,746,594.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 834,832 shares of company stock valued at $10,178,535. 5.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 9,411.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,704,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,092,000 after buying an additional 22,465,373 shares in the last quarter. Harris Associates L P boosted its position in MGM Resorts International by 1,525.9% during the third quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 16,243,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,830,000 after purchasing an additional 15,244,874 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the third quarter valued at $376,785,000. PointState Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the second quarter valued at $239,347,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 2nd quarter worth $215,381,000. 86.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

