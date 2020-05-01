Stifel Nicolaus Raises CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) Price Target to $82.00

CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) had its target price upped by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $65.00 to $82.00 in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the medical technology company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 26.33% from the stock’s current price.

CNMD has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub cut CONMED from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on CONMED from $136.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut CONMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 3rd. TheStreet cut CONMED from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on CONMED from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.57.

NASDAQ:CNMD traded down $9.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $64.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,330,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,396. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.22 and a 200 day moving average of $95.35. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.56. CONMED has a 1 year low of $37.66 and a 1 year high of $116.81.

CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $214.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.85 million. CONMED had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 3.00%. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CONMED will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John L. Workman purchased 2,000 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $94.63 per share, with a total value of $189,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,517,392.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in CONMED by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 22,597 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in CONMED by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 19,411 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in CONMED by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,660 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CONMED during the 4th quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of CONMED by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 60,947 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,816,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, plastic, ENT, neurological, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

