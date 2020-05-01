Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for May, 1st (ABC, ACRL, AFHP, AMGN, AVCT, BDEV, BREE, CIR, CLIN, CVSG)

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, May 1st:
Abcam (LON:ABC) had its add rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt.
Liberum Capital initiated coverage on shares of Accrol Group (LON:ACRL). They issued a strong-buy rating and a GBX 75 ($0.99) price target on the stock.
AFH Financial Group (LON:AFHP) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Liberum Capital.
Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. began coverage on shares of Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN). They issued a buy rating and a $252.00 price target on the stock.
Avacta Group (LON:AVCT) had its corporate rating reiterated by analysts at FinnCap.
Brunswick (NYSE:BC) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at B. Riley. B. Riley currently has a $54.00 price target on the stock.
Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt.
Breedon Group (LON:BREE) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt.
Circassia Pharmaceuticals (LON:CIR) had its under review rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt.
Clinigen Group (LON:CLIN) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.
CVS Group (LON:CVSG) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt.
Eco Animal Health Group (LON:EAH) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt.
Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.
Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.
Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.
Genedrive (LON:GDR) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt.
Glencore (LON:GLEN) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.
Gateley (LON:GTLY) had its under review rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.
HML (LON:HMLH) had its corporate rating reaffirmed by analysts at FinnCap.
Imax (NYSE:IMAX) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at B. Riley. B. Riley currently has a $19.00 price target on the stock.
Imperial Brands (LON:IMB) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Liberum Capital.
Intu Properties (LON:INTU) had its sell rating reissued by analysts at Liberum Capital.
Intu Properties (LON:INTU) had its reduce rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt.
Independent Oil & Gas (LON:IOG) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt.
Independent Oil & Gas (LON:IOG) had its corporate rating reiterated by analysts at FinnCap.
KAZ Minerals (LON:KAZ) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.
Cowen Inc began coverage on shares of KBR (NYSE:KBR). Cowen Inc issued a buy rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock.
McCarthy & Stone (LON:MCS) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt.
Medica Group (LON:MGP) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt.
Oxford BioMedica (LON:OXB) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt.
Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.
Premier Miton Group (LON:PMI) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Liberum Capital.
PureTech Health (LON:PRTC) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt.
Quadrise Fuels International (LON:QFI) had its under review rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt.
Ryanair (LON:RYA) had its under review rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.
Jersey Oil and Gas (LON:SAVE) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.
Sensyne Health (LON:SENS) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.
Silence Therapeutics (LON:SLN) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt.
Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.
Sigmaroc (LON:SRC) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.
Peel Hunt began coverage on shares of Sigmaroc (LON:SRC). They issued a buy rating and a GBX 70 ($0.92) price target on the stock.
St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.
Shield Therapeutics (LON:STX) had its corporate rating reiterated by analysts at FinnCap.
Shield Therapeutics (LON:STX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.
Syncona (LON:SYNC) had its add rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt.
Udg Healthcare (LON:UDG) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.
Vectura Group (LON:VEC) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt.
Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. started coverage on shares of Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN). The firm issued a buy rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock.
