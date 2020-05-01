Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for May, 1st (ABC, ACRL, AFHP, AMGN, AVCT, BDEV, BREE, CIR, CLIN, CVSG)

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, May 1st:

Abcam (LON:ABC) had its add rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Liberum Capital initiated coverage on shares of Accrol Group (LON:ACRL). They issued a strong-buy rating and a GBX 75 ($0.99) price target on the stock.

AFH Financial Group (LON:AFHP) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Liberum Capital.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. began coverage on shares of Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN). They issued a buy rating and a $252.00 price target on the stock.

Avacta Group (LON:AVCT) had its corporate rating reiterated by analysts at FinnCap.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at B. Riley. B. Riley currently has a $54.00 price target on the stock.

Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Breedon Group (LON:BREE) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Circassia Pharmaceuticals (LON:CIR) had its under review rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Clinigen Group (LON:CLIN) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

CVS Group (LON:CVSG) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Eco Animal Health Group (LON:EAH) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Genedrive (LON:GDR) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Glencore (LON:GLEN) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

Gateley (LON:GTLY) had its under review rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

HML (LON:HMLH) had its corporate rating reaffirmed by analysts at FinnCap.

Imax (NYSE:IMAX) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at B. Riley. B. Riley currently has a $19.00 price target on the stock.

Imperial Brands (LON:IMB) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Liberum Capital.

Intu Properties (LON:INTU) had its sell rating reissued by analysts at Liberum Capital.

Intu Properties (LON:INTU) had its reduce rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Independent Oil & Gas (LON:IOG) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Independent Oil & Gas (LON:IOG) had its corporate rating reiterated by analysts at FinnCap.

KAZ Minerals (LON:KAZ) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

Cowen Inc began coverage on shares of KBR (NYSE:KBR). Cowen Inc issued a buy rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock.

McCarthy & Stone (LON:MCS) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Medica Group (LON:MGP) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Oxford BioMedica (LON:OXB) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Premier Miton Group (LON:PMI) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Liberum Capital.

PureTech Health (LON:PRTC) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Quadrise Fuels International (LON:QFI) had its under review rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Ryanair (LON:RYA) had its under review rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

Jersey Oil and Gas (LON:SAVE) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Sensyne Health (LON:SENS) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Silence Therapeutics (LON:SLN) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Sigmaroc (LON:SRC) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

Peel Hunt began coverage on shares of Sigmaroc (LON:SRC). They issued a buy rating and a GBX 70 ($0.92) price target on the stock.

St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

Shield Therapeutics (LON:STX) had its corporate rating reiterated by analysts at FinnCap.

Shield Therapeutics (LON:STX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Syncona (LON:SYNC) had its add rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Udg Healthcare (LON:UDG) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Vectura Group (LON:VEC) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. started coverage on shares of Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN). The firm issued a buy rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock.

