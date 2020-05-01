Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for May, 1st (AYX, AZN, BMRN, DB, ELD, GLYC, LNNGF, MGM, PD, RDS.A)

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, May 1st:

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. The firm currently has a $115.00 target price on the stock.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Guggenheim.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) had its sell rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) had its underperform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $16.00 target price on the stock.

ANTA Sports Products (OTCMKTS:LNNGF) was upgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from an action list buy rating to a buy rating. TD Securities currently has C$1.50 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$1.70.

Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) had its sell rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $12.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shore Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company. The Company engages in the business of banking through its two subsidiaries, The Centreville National Bank of Maryland and The Talbot Bank of Easton, Maryland. “

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Shanghai Petrochemical Company Ltd. is a China’s largest petrochemical company. The Company processes crude oil into synthetic fibers, resins and plastics, intermediate petrochemicals and petroleum products. “

Shiloh Industries (NASDAQ:SHLO) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Shiloh Industries, Inc. is a global supplier of lightweighting, noise and vibration solutions to the automotive, commercial vehicle and industrial markets, capable of delivering solutions in aluminum, magnesium, steel and high-strength steel alloys to original equipment manufacturers and suppliers. The company offers one of the broadest portfolio of lightweighting solutions in the industry through their BlankLight (TM), CastLight (TM) and StampLight (TM) brands. Shiloh designs and manufactures components in body, chassis and powertrain systems with expertise in precision blanks, ShilohCore (TM) acoustic laminates, aluminum and steel laser welded blanks, complex stampings, modular assemblies, aluminum and magnesium die casting, as well as precision machined components. Shiloh has operations, sales and technical centers throughout Asia, Europe and North America. “

SHOWA DENKO KK/ADR (OTCMKTS:SHWDY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $25.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Showa Denko K.K. is engaged in chemical business. The company’s business segment consists of Petrochemical, Chemicals, Inorganics, Aluminum, Electronics and Advanced Battery Materials. Showa Denko K.K. is based in Minato-Ku, Japan. “

SHENZHOU INTL G/ADR (OTCMKTS:SHZHY) was downgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $16.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Silvergate Capital Corporation is a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank. Silvergate Capital Corporation is based in La Jolla, United States. “

SI-Bone (NASDAQ:SIBN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “SI-BONE Inc. is a medical device company which developed the iFuse Implant System(R) for minimally invasive surgical treatment of the sacroiliac joint dysfunction. SI-BONE Inc. is based in Santa Clara, California. “

Siemens (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “SIEMENS AG-ADR is the world’s largest supplier of products, systems, solutions and services for industrial automation and building technology. This business area includes Automation and Drives Industrial Solutions and Services Siemens Dematic Siemens Building Technologies AG. “

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $32.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “South Jersey Industries, Inc., an energy services holding company based in Folsom, NJ, delivers energy solutions to its customers through three primary subsidiaries. South Jersey Gas delivers safe, reliable, affordable natural gas and promotes energy efficiency to customers in southern New Jersey. SJI’s non-utility businesses within South Jersey Energy Solutions promote efficiency, clean technology and renewable energy by providing customized wholesale commodity marketing and fuel management services; acquiring and marketing natural gas and electricity for retail customers; and developing, owning and operating on-site energy production facilities. SJI Midstream is also an SJI subsidiary and houses the company’s interest in the PennEast Pipeline Project. “

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “SJW CORP. is a holding company which operates through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, San Jose Water Co., SJW Land Co., and Western Precision, Inc. San Jose Water Co., is a public utility in the business of providing water service to a population of approximately 928,000 people. Their service area encompasses about 134 sq. miles in the metropolitan San Juan area. SJW Land Co. operates parking facilities located adjacent to the their headquarters and the San Jose area. “

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. is a fully-integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust which focuses exclusively on developing, acquiring, owning and operating factory outlet centers. Since entering the factory outlet center business, they have become one of the largest owners and operators of factory outlet centers in the United States. “

Sol Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.is a clinical-stage dermatology company. It focused on identifying, developing and commercializing branded and generic topical drug products for the treatment of skin diseases. Its product candidates include VERED for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea, TWIN and SIRS-T for the treatment of acne vulgaris, which are in its clinical stage. Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.is based in Israel. “

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $46.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Simulations Plus, Inc., is a premier developer of groundbreaking drug discovery and development simulation software, which is licensed to and used in the conduct of drug research by major pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies worldwide. They have two other businesses, Words+, Inc. and FutureLab, which are based on its proprietary software technologies. “

Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Solar Capital Ltd. is a closed-end investment company that invests primarily in leveraged companies, including middle market companies, in the form of senior secured loans, mezzanine loans, and equity securities. “

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “SOUTHERN MO BANCORP, INC. is a bank holding company. “

Akazoo (NASDAQ:SONG) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Noble Financial.

SWISS RE LTD/S (OTCMKTS:SSREY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Barrington Research. Barrington Research currently has a $30.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $25.00.

Inpex (OTCMKTS:VNNVF) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.

