Stroeer SE & Co KGaA (ETR:SAX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Stroeer SE & Co KGaA (ETR:SAX) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €68.67 ($79.84).

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank set a €84.00 ($97.67) target price on Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. UBS Group set a €65.50 ($76.16) price target on Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €74.00 ($86.05) price target on Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €75.00 ($87.21) target price on Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €74.00 ($86.05) target price on Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th.

ETR SAX opened at €57.85 ($67.27) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €51.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €67.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 265.71. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion and a PE ratio of 47.42. Stroeer SE & Co KGaA has a 1 year low of €37.00 ($43.02) and a 1 year high of €78.65 ($91.45).

Stroeer SE & Co KGaA Company Profile

Ströer SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home and online advertising services to private and corporate customers in Germany, Turkey, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ströer Digital, Out-of-Home Germany, and Out-of-Home International. Its out-of-home advertising solutions covers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram stop shelters, and on public transport; and digital and interactive solutions.

