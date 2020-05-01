StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) Price Hits $0.0306 on Major Exchanges

StrongHands Masternode (CURRENCY:SHMN) traded down 41.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 1st. Over the last seven days, StrongHands Masternode has traded 46.8% lower against the dollar. StrongHands Masternode has a market capitalization of $62,826.18 and approximately $34.00 worth of StrongHands Masternode was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One StrongHands Masternode coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0306 or 0.00000344 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange and Trade Satoshi.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.84 or 0.00312622 BTC.

Bonorum (BONO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.04 or 0.00415928 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00012581 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00007369 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000423 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000458 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000068 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00004917 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000468 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000214 BTC.

About StrongHands Masternode

SHMN is a coin. StrongHands Masternode’s total supply is 2,051,980 coins. StrongHands Masternode’s official Twitter account is @shmnofficial. The official website for StrongHands Masternode is www.stronghands.info/masternodes.

Buying and Selling StrongHands Masternode

StrongHands Masternode can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands Masternode directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade StrongHands Masternode should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase StrongHands Masternode using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

