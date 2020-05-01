Strs Ohio Cuts Holdings in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY)

Strs Ohio trimmed its holdings in shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 24.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,430 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Hershey were worth $3,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hershey in the first quarter worth $27,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Hershey in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. CLS Investments LLC purchased a new position in Hershey in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new position in Hershey in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Hershey in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 53.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hershey alerts:

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.37, for a total transaction of $49,402.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,270,089.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.60, for a total transaction of $234,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 147,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,165,681.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,511 shares of company stock valued at $1,938,511. Insiders own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HSY shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on shares of Hershey in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hershey in a report on Sunday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.26.

Shares of Hershey stock opened at $134.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.60. The company has a market cap of $28.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.21. Hershey Co has a fifty-two week low of $109.88 and a fifty-two week high of $162.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 71.52% and a net margin of 13.94%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Hershey Co will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a $0.773 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $3.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.46%.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

Read More: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.