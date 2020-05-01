Strs Ohio Reduces Stock Position in Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Strs Ohio lessened its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 28.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,447 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 15,457 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $2,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CDNS. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,738,711,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $166,130,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,812,189 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $264,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399,581 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,353,670 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,689,171,000 after buying an additional 1,361,608 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 80.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,440,780 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $99,934,000 after buying an additional 641,441 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CDNS opened at $81.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.99. Cadence Design Systems Inc has a twelve month low of $51.39 and a twelve month high of $82.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.34 and a 200 day moving average of $69.39.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $618.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.34 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 55.35% and a net margin of 41.74%. Cadence Design Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems Inc will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Friday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $72.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.55.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP James J. Cowie sold 8,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total transaction of $429,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 78,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,195,989.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP James J. Cowie sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.54, for a total value of $4,712,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 163,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,843,646.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 268,160 shares of company stock valued at $19,588,379. 2.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

