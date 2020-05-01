Strs Ohio Sells 8,718 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Strs Ohio lessened its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,718 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $2,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Truewealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 861.1% during the fourth quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 122.4% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $82.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Imperial Capital restated an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price (down previously from $34.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Monday, March 16th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Discover Financial Services from $92.00 to $48.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.81.

NYSE DFS opened at $42.97 on Friday. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $23.25 and a 12 month high of $92.98. The stock has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($2.34). Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 15.39%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.38%.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

