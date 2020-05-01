Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Price Target Raised to $215.00 at Citigroup

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Citigroup from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the medical technology company’s stock. Citigroup‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 20.02% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on Stryker from $230.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Stryker from $243.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Stryker from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Stryker from $240.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies cut Stryker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.60.

NYSE SYK traded down $7.29 on Friday, reaching $179.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,295,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,957,444. The company has a market capitalization of $72.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $166.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.05. Stryker has a 1 year low of $124.54 and a 1 year high of $226.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 13.99%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Stryker will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SYK. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 2,526.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,976,771 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,893,242,000 after buying an additional 21,140,000 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 8,029.5% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,075,473 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 6,000,739 shares in the last quarter. Fundsmith Equity Fund L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $931,542,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $831,822,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $474,132,000. 73.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

