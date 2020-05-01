Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR) VP Kevin B. Sr Reid, Sr. Sells 2,000 Shares

Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR) VP Kevin B. Sr Reid, Sr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 39,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,211,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE:RGR traded down $2.24 on Friday, hitting $50.96. The company had a trading volume of 12,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,930. The stock has a market capitalization of $928.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.26. Sturm Ruger & Company Inc has a 52 week low of $38.44 and a 52 week high of $57.20.

Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $105.10 million during the quarter. Sturm Ruger & Company Inc had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 11.61%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RGR. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 112.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 308.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 141.1% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Trust Co acquired a new position in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 72.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc in a report on Thursday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd.

About Sturm Ruger & Company Inc

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates in two segments, Firearms and Castings. It offers single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts.

