Substratum (SUB) Trading Up 12.4% This Week

Substratum (CURRENCY:SUB) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. One Substratum token can now be bought for about $0.0032 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular exchanges including COSS, BiteBTC, Kucoin and Kyber Network. Over the last seven days, Substratum has traded 12.4% higher against the US dollar. Substratum has a market cap of $1.23 million and $5,128.00 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002465 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011353 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $214.28 or 0.02412360 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.61 or 0.00198270 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00062590 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000817 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00042740 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000179 BTC.

About Substratum

Substratum’s launch date was August 14th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Substratum is /r/SubstratumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @SubstratumNet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net.

Buying and Selling Substratum

Substratum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, HitBTC, Bitbns, Radar Relay, Kyber Network, Tidex, BiteBTC, OKEx, Binance and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

